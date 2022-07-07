GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — On Thursday, Montgomery County police said they arrested a 70-year-old man who is accused of molesting a child 38 years ago.

Officers said David Wayne Brown of Rockville repeatedly molested a boy over the course of two years (1981-1983). The boy was 11 at the time and babysat for Brown.

Detectives opened an investigation in December 2021 into the alleged sexual abuse which was supposed to have taken place in the areas of Vandalia Drive in Rockville and Homecrest Road in Silver Spring. On July 1, detectives secured an arrest warrant for Brown. They took him into custody. He was released on an unsecured personal bond.

Detectives said they think Brown may have abused others and asked anyone who believes they were a victim to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) at 240-773-5400 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.