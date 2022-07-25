DEWEY BEACH, Del. (DC News Now) — Delaware State Police said it is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Sunday on Coastal Highway (Route 1).

Troopers said the person who died, a 43-year-old man, and five of his friends hired a Lyft driver to pick them up around 1:45 a.m. in Dewey Beach and take them to a home in Bethany Beach.

Investigators said there was a dispute between the Lyft driver and the passengers. The Lyft driver pulled over in the middle of the roadway and told all six people to get out of the SUV.

The driver of a car that was coming up on the stopped SUV changed lanes to avoid hitting it, but he didn’t see the 43-year-old man who had gotten out of the SUV and was standing in the roadway. The car hit him, and the 43-year-old died there.

The man who died was Sidney Wolf. His wife said he was the father of two, who lived with her and his children in Gaithersburg. Wolf and his wife recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary.

State troopers said the Lyft driver left the scene, and, as of Monday, they had not identified the Lyft driver.

Lyft provided the following statement to DC News Now:

We are heartbroken by this incident. Our hearts are with Mr. Wolf’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we’ve reached out to the ride requester to offer our support. We have permanently removed the driver from the Lyft community and are in contact with law enforcement to assist with their investigation.

Delaware State Police asked anyone who saw what happened to contact Master Cpl. Argo by calling (302) 703-3264. People also can provide information to investigators by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or online.