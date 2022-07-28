GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives in Gaithersburg are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Sunoco station. Two men were caught on a security camera, police are currently trying to ascertain their identities.

The two men entered the station and began using the lottery machine, they asked assistance from the store clerk forcing him to leave the secured register area. They then forced their way in showing a firearm and stole the contents of the register, leaving the cashier tied.





Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information about these suspects or this crime is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).