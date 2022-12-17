MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A 1-mile stretch of Clopper Road in Germantown has seen four water main breaks since August.

WSSC water says this repair is a little bit more complicated because there is a high-pressure gas main very close to the pipe. This time it left nearly 300 customers without water and even caused Northwest High School to end its day early. People who live in the area such as Mei Mei Kong just want the issue addressed, communicated, and fixed.

“We have a family of five we just don’t have enough water,” said Kong. “They’re only giving three gallons at a time, that only does two flushes the toilet, if anything. We don’t have water to like wash my baby, my toddler, and everyone else.”

Although WSSC Water sets up a water station each time a water break happens. Lisa McGurgan says it’s still a major inconvenience and they should at least get a credit on their water bill.

“At least credit our bills every month, especially the months that we’ve lost the water,” said McGurgan. “They know how many hours it’s been out, give us a credit on our bill. That’ll go a long way and making people feel better.”

WSSC Water says since the last break, they have been evaluating long-term options to repair the pipe which is more than 50 years old. But they say repairing a 24-inch pipe requires planning, design and implementation and can take some time. Their goal is to have the water restored overnight.