FEDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Deputies said a 14-year-old high school student is facing charges after she pulled a knife on another student during a fight.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy 1st Class Dustin Turner, School Resource Officer (SRO) at Governor Thomas Johnson High School, saw the fight between the girls in the cafeteria around 12:30 p.m.

Turner stepped in and saw that one of the girls had a large 8″ to 10″ kitchen knife on her. The deputy and school administrators took the knife from the girl without a problem.

The sheriff’s office said she was in holding at the Frederick County Law Enforcement Friday afternoon. The charges against her are: