POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) — A Girl Scout troop is donating their cookie sales to a good cause.

Girl Scout troop 33127 will be donating its proceeds to Rosie’s Farm Sanctuary, a new Potomac-based non-profit that takes in rescued farm animals.

The organization’s goal is to also educate others on how to care for the creatures that live on the farm.

In addition to donating all their cookie sales to help the animals, the girls will spend the day on Wednesday volunteering at the farm.

Girl Scout Katya Vert-Wong says the troop chose Rosie’s Farm Sanctuary because they love animals and enjoy helping out.

“We’re going to donate half of our money to two calves,” said Vert-Wong. “Two calves are coming in, so we are going to take care of them and feed them.”

This was a two month long project for the troop. Vert-Wong says they knocked on neighbors’ doors and created a website to sell their cookies.

Michele Waldman, founder and president of Rosie’s, says she is thankful to the girls for donating the money from their sales.

“We are so grateful that the girl scouts decided to donate to Rosie`s Farm Sanctuary,” says Waldman. “We can`t wait to welcome them and introduce them to the animals and our mission.”