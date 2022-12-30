CASCADE, Md. (DC News Now) — Most of us make a New Year’s resolution to lead a healthy lifestyle in the 12 months ahead. Now one Maryland county is trying to make it easier for you to stick with it!

The Washington County Health Department is launching its “Go for Bold” community initiative. It is a campaign for neighbors to lose 1 million pounds collectively in the coming year.

The department is teaming up with the Ft. Ritchie Community Center in Cascade to promote wellness and weight loss.

“We have tons of resources for healthy eating, nutrition, exercise and also mental health around stress and sleep that can also affect our overall health,” said Danielle Stahl with the department.

Buck Browning with the Ft. Ritchie Community Center noted that “research shows that residents in rural Maryland and rural America have higher rates of heart disease, diabetes and cancer.”

To kick off the Go for Bold initiative, there is an outdoor swim in the lake at Ft. Ritchie this Sunday at noon.