FREDERICK, MD. (DC News Now) — Things were bustling in Monocacy Valley rolling into the weekend at the new Goodwill retail center in Frederick. Goodwill said this new center is just one part of a bigger plan.

“Our vision is to end poverty though the power of work so we want our programs to really be aligned with how do we support our community, uplift our community and help our members towards jobs at living wages,” said Holly Schor with Goodwill Monocacy Valley.

The money raised at the retail center supports a much broader Goodwill mission, like support services for the community.

“Any kind of resources that they need we will provide. For instance, maybe they want to attend some classes to help better themselves,” said Breanna James, retail district manager for Goodwill.

Goodwill’s vision for the region goes way far beyond retail outlets, like job placement services.

“This center that will be here at our main campus next to our brand new retail store will provide great career services and resources for the community,” Schor said.

Goodwill is planning to open a veterans service center in November.

This retail center’s grand opening was actually the first of three at nearby locations scheduled for Monocacy Valley in the coming months