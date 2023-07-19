FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — For veterans transitioning from military life back to civilian life, it can be challenging.

Andrew Littleton, a U.S. Army veteran, knows the struggle first-hand.

“In the military, like, you have a different organization, different family, you have different families, different cultures, different nationalities,” Littleton explained. “In the civilian world, you don’t see the things that we see. There are a lot of veterans, young and old, that come from out of the military, they face different lifestyles.”

Littleton found the Veteran Job Club to help him build on his interest in the technology field as well as to help his wife’s family business.

“I have learned a great deal here,” Littleton said, noting that the lessons will be things he can apply to his life.

According to the Bureau of Labor, about 250,000 veterans were without a job in 2022. So, the Veteran Job Club and similar groups are vital for the veterans they serve.

“It’s a collaborative meeting, where they can talk, provide tips, share, really talk about the challenges that they’re facing, really getting employment or getting back into a career,” Senior Marketing Manager for Goodwill, Kristen Jones said.

Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley will be hosting the Veteran Job Club every second Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. through its Platoon Veterans Services Center.