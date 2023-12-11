MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Maryland Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) announced on Monday the annual launch of two programs that aim to bring better energy solutions to the homes of low-to-moderate-income Marylanders.

The FY24 Energy Efficiency Equiry Grant Program and FY24 Solar Energy Equity Grant Program are expected to provide a total of $22.5 million in Fiscal Year 2024 to Maryland nonprofit organizations – and local governments – to help them install energy efficiency and weatherization measures, as well as solar energy generating systems, on eligible homes.

“We must work together to ensure that as we accelerate the transition to a clean energy future, we leave no Marylander behind,” said Gov. Moore in a press release about the programs. “These programs will help Marylanders save money, create new pathways to work, wages, and wealth, and prove to the nation that you don’t have to choose between a green economy and an equitable one – we can, and will, achieve both.”

The statement sent out by the Office of the Governor noted that low-income households have the country’s highest energy burden. According to the Department of Energy (DOE), low-income households face a disproportionately higher energy burden. The national average energy burden for low-income households is three times higher than for non-low-income households.

Updating outdated and inefficient systems that use large amounts of energy reduces the amount of energy that a household needs, helping Marylanders shrink their energy costs and free up income for other expenses, the Office of the Governor noted.

Solar systems also reduce energy costs and consumption. Maryland’s net metering law allows for solar energy that exceeds a home’s usage to be sold back to the grid, further enhancing the cost savings to disadvantaged, overburdened, and underserved Marylanders, the statement said.

The two programs are highly competitive and each applicant is encouraged to review the Funding Opportunity Announcements before applying.

The FY24 Energy Efficiency Equity Grant Program application deadline is Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at 5 p.m.

The FY24 Solar Energy Equity Program application deadline is Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at 3 p.m.