BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Governor-Elect Wes Moore announced the appointment of Senator Susan Lee as Maryland’s next Secretary of State on Tuesday.

Lee is set to become Maryland’s first Asian American Secretary of State. She has a decades-long record of public service and will head into the Administration with a wealth of experience at her disposal.

“Senator Susan Lee has been a force in Maryland for decades and I’m honored to have her join my Administration as Maryland’s next Secretary of State,” said Governor-Elect Wes Moore. “I know with Sen. Lee alongside me, we will swiftly create an economically thriving Maryland that leaves no one behind.”

“I’m so excited to work alongside Governor Wes Moore as Maryland’s next Secretary of State to bring real change to our communities,” said Lee. “On day one, we’ll be ready to hit the ground running to create an economically thriving state that leaves no one behind–one that puts our working families first and sends a clear message to businesses that we are ready to get to work.”

Lee, an attorney, is the first Asian American elected to the Senate and Chinese American to the General Assembly. She is the Senate Majority Whip and is a Member of the Governor’s Family Violence Council, the first and past Chairman of the Maryland Legislative Asian American and Pacific Islander Caucus and the past President of the Women’s Legislative Caucus (Women Legislators of Maryland).