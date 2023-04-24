Delegate Brooke Lierman (D -Baltimore City) wants reforms in the payments system for Maryland contractors.

FLINTSTONE, Md. (DC News Now) — Governor Wes Moore signed 100 bills into law on Monday — legislation passed by the just-completed session of the General Assembly.

On Friday, he signed a bill that will shrink Maryland’s carbon footprint into law.

The bill will increase the state’s offshore wind capacity to power 3 million Maryland homes by 2031. The bill also requires sales of a minimum number of zero-emission trucks and buses by 2027. The ultimate goal is to reach 100 percent clean energy by 2035.

“We want to insure that we can move to a future where it is no so much relying on oil and gas, but really a renewable future,” Moore said.

State Comptroller Brooke Lierman joined the governor at a statewide Democratic Party retreat over the weekend. She said she will not invest state pension funds she manages in fossil fuel companies.

“Through the state retirement and pension system we recognize that climate risk is investment risk,” said Lierman. “We will keep our beneficiaries safe and our investments safe, looking out for that risk as well.”

The new state law makes Maryland one of 17 states with more aggressive emission control standards than required by the federal government.