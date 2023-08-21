HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Governor Wes Moore said the outlook for robust economic growth in the state is bleak unless job development concentrates on cyber technology and biopharmaceuticals.

Moore addressed county officials from across the state at their annual conference in Ocean City over the weekend and said the state must grow its workforce in growth sectors of the economy.

“The governor’s focus is on the economy,” said Jacob Ashby at the University of Maryland System-Hagerstown. “From the broadest perspective, this is where the jobs are.”

At Hagerstown Community College, nursing major Brooke Shafer said she feels secure about her future with her chosen academic discipline.

“There’s help wanted in nursing,” Shafer said. “You’re always going to get hired. There’s always going to be a job out there for you. If you have an RN, if you have that degree, you’re going to be fine.”

Engineering student Kamrin Smith has career goals consistent with the governor’s vision.

“For engineering, we want to help people,” Smith said. “It’s great for medicine, people with prosthetics, legs, all that. We can invent help for people with diseases. It’s all part of modern medicine.”

Kyle Zwicharowski is a computer science major, a field Governor Moore sees as a way to grow Maryland’s economy.

“I’m directing myself to computer tech and stuff like that,” said Zwicharowski. “I can set myself up for that future because I know cybersecurity is a well-paying job and it’s going to be needed in the future.”

The governor is also looking to green energy industries as a growth sector for the economy in the coming decade.