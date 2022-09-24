PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a grand jury indicted a corporal with the department on charges of theft and misconduct.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said Cpl. Travis Fowble is accused of conducting “unauthorized activities” while he was on duty. The activities supposedly took place beginning in 2018.

The department said its Internal Affairs Division brought took the case to the State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges.

Fowble joined the Prince George’s County Police Department in 1998. His most recent assignment was to the Bureau of Investigation and Forensic Science.

After the indictment, Fowble was suspended without pay. The department said he had his police powers initially suspended in February 2022.

Several other Prince George’s County police officers recently were indicted. They were accused of working for a private security firm while they were on duty.