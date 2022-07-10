MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery county police are looking into a series of fraudulent crimes targeting senior citizens.

The suspect you see right there on your screen is the one committing the crimes known to law enforcement as the grandparent scam.

According to several reports made in the last couple of months, the suspect calls victims claiming he is their grandchild and is in need of money due to being arrested.

The suspect then shows up at the victim’s house to pick up the money and leaves the scene in a dark-colored four-door sedan.