GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — This summer’s heatwave in the DMV reached temperatures of more than 95 degrees, but one family in Prince George’s County is making sure people stay cool and hydrated.

“Yeah, it’s been hot. I think right now like the breeze has kind of come through and it’s like not as hot as it was like, you know, peak afternoon so yeah” said Kristin Eakle.



This weekend’s heatwave has residents in Greenbelt looking for ways to cool off.

“We actually set up various cooling centers for residents they can stop in, you know some water or just get some ac because no one no one to pass out because it’s whether it’s definitely on that level,” said Greenbelt city councilman Ric Gordon.



Kristin Eakle and her family are keeping people hydrated with their lemonade stand at the Roosevelt Center in Old Greenbelt.



“I sell lemonade for people,” said her daughter. “Ice cold lemonade on a hot day. You know, you can never go wrong with that,” said Eakle.



Eakle says they started C & K’s Lemonade Stand to keep her kids busy for the summer.

“Just kind of giving them like the financial literacy and money management skills. You know, learning how to run a small business, I think is important, you know, for young entrepreneurs, you know, always need more of those,” she said.



The money raised from the stand will also go towards toiletry and food items for the less fortunate.

“It actually was my son’s idea to come up with, you know, kind of give it back to the homeless so that’s what we came up with the blessing bags. That makes me happy that they’re actually thinking about wanting to help other people,” she said.



You can find C & K’s Lemonade stand at Roosevelt Center in Old Greenbelt every Sunday.