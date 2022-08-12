GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland woman says she’s afraid in her own home after she was hit by a stray bullet in her Greenbelt apartment. Now Prince George’s County police are looking for the shooter.



The woman did not want to be identified but said that was her life’s scariest moment. She says she moved in just one month ago, and she’s ready to move out already.



Around 4 a.m. on Wednesday Prince George’s County Police responded to a call at an apartment complex on Greenbelt Rd. The caller reported the sound of gun shots.



“I just came to bed, I layed down on the floor, I heard the gunshot, pow. Before I [could] get up, I saw my foot bleeding,” she said.



The stray bullet came from outside and entered through the wall right under her 3rd-floor window, and into her bedroom striking her leg.



“My feet was bleeding, I took something to tie it up and I woke up my roommate. I said wow they shot me. They called 911 and they went with me to the hospital,” she said.

She says it was a traumatic situation for her, and the fear still lingers.

“I am so scared, even now I am scared. I can’t sleep in my room, I sleep in the living room. Even if something drops right now I’ll be scared,” said the Greenbelt woman.



Later that night, Greenbelt police responded to another shooting near greenbelt mall after a man walked into the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is expected to survive.

In a statement Greenbelt Police, they’re seeing a rise in certain crimes across the city but they’re also seeing a decrease.



Prince George’s County Police say they’re still investigating the shooting that hurt the woman.

“She does not appear to be an intended target. Detectives are actively investigating this shooting and are currently following up on leads,” they said in a statement to DC News Now.



The Greenbelt woman says she just doesn’t feel safe in her home anymore but she’s grateful the situation was not worse.

“I really don’t want to live here anymore, but I don’t have the money to start all over,” she said. My foot is still bleeding, and I still have pain but I thank God.”



Greenbelt Police say when they see a pattern of crime, they do increase patrols in the area.

“[We also] do public safety announcements with tips for people to stay safe,” said a spokesperson for the department. “Stay alert, be aware of your surroundings, and report any suspicious activity.”

If you have any information regarding any of these incidents you are encouraged to police.