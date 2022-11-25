MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said five or six people used a stolen car as a battering ram to break into a gun store and steal a number of weapons Friday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. at Atlantic Guns, located at 15813 Frederick Rd. in Rockville.

Officers with the Rockville City Police Department and the Montgomery County Department of Police were at the business after they received reports of what happened.

Shiera Goff, Director of Public Information for the Montgomery County Department, said after the people in the stolen car had the guns, they ran from the store. She added that there was an attempt to break into the store on Nov. 19 around 3:55 a.m., but the people involved weren’t able to get into the business.

Atlantic Guns posted about the successful break-in and the failed attempt on its Facebook page Friday:

As many of our followers, customers, and friends already know, there was an attempt to make entry into the store last Saturday morning. Unfortunately, what appears to be the same group of individuals returned early this morning and made a successful entry and theft. We are still assessing the damage and missing items which do appear to be minimal overall. We do plan on opening for business today, operating on a limited capacity. There will be a check-in process at the door to control customer flow in and out of the store and to keep things moving as smoothly as possible. Please share this post with anyone in the DMV, as we are looking to assist law enforcement with catching this crew. If you have any information that could be useful in apprehending any of these individuals, please contact the Montgomery County Police Department.

Goff said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was helping in the investigation.