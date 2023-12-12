HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hagerstown will soon have a brand new field house like no other in Western Maryland. City officials say that although the field house is for everyone, it is mostly geared to the city’s local youth sports teams.

“This indoor sports facility is going to contain basketball courts, which can be converted into volleyball courts which can be converted into futsal courts which can be converted into pickleball courts, and it also has two indoor turf fields,” the President of Eastern Sports Management, John Wack said.

The 114,000 square feet space will have a wide range of space for several sports. It also includes features that can only be found in Hagerstown.

“This is a brand new building with all the latest and greatest technology not only for the flooring systems and the turf, but also the cafe, the various viewing areas, the fitness areas, and lots of features that were not typically included in sports facilities,” Wack explained.

A project like this is not only for its residents but also for its local youth sports teams. Ronnie Walker coaches youth football and says the field house gives sports teams a closer and better option to play sports.

“It takes a lot off their shoulders now that you have a designated place where you can come to bring your kids, Youth Football Coach, Ronnie Walker said. “They not going to be out in the cold if it’s the winter time, you can come in practice, get things done with the lights and you don’t have that many opportunities around Hagerstown.”

“This is more geared towards those AAU teams,” Hagerstown Mayor, Tekesha Martinez said. “Those flag football games and traveling parents that travel far with their kids, they can do it at home now and so I think that it means a lot for our community.”

Construction of the field house should be completed by the fall of next year.