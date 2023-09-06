HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — These may be the dog days of summer, but for Hagerstown hounds, canine friends sure know how to celebrate.

The Humane Society of Washington County partnered with the YMCA for the annual “Pooch Plunge.”

Dogs were able to enjoy the water at the Potterfield Community Pool, which will be cleaned while closed for the season.

A $5 fee was collected per dog to help support animal rescue programs.

“It’s just really exciting to see these dogs who just can’t wait to jump in the water and feel a little freedom here on one of the hottest days we’ve had yet,” said Colin Berry with the Washington County Humane Society.