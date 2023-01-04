MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia said a man from Hagerstown, Md. admitted Wednesday that he had a role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that covered several states.

Daniel (“Danny”) Inoa-Rodriguez pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine Base, and Cocaine Hydrochloride.

Court documents said Inoa-Rodriguez, 23, could be heard on wiretap phone calls, talking with other known defendants in the case about drug deliveries. One of the telephone conversations involved $30,000 in drug proceeds and what to do with it just before Inoa-Rodriguez supposedly was to travel to the Dominican Republic to deliver the money. As a result of the conversations, agents were able to seize the money before Inoa-Rodriguez boarded a plane at JFK International Airport in March 2021.

Court documents said Inoa-Rodriguez was in the back area of Top 3 Sources, a business in Hagerstown and a target in the investigation, during a number of drug transactions. The crimes occurred from August 2020 to June 2021 in Berkeley County and elsewhere.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Inoa-Rodriguez faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.