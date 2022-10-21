A set of wheels and disc brakes are used to control the stopping of the car. Shock absorbers and black alloy wheels. steel

GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown man died after an accident in Garrett County on Friday afternoon.

Police said they first received the call just after 1:00 p.m. for a crash on Rock Lodge Road in McHenry between an SUV and a motorcycle.

Police said that the SUV crashed into the motorcycle, causing the driver — 89-year-old Luray Ausherman — to be ejected. Ausherman was wearing a helmet when the crash happened, but the helmet flew off.

He was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in West Virginia, but he died due to his injuries.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured.