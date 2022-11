Close up image of a large whitetail deer buck, in rut, emerging camouflaged from a corn field. Autumn in Wisconsin.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a man died after his motorcycle hit a deer early Tuesday morning.

Troopers said Mark Anthony Deangelis, 58, was riding his bike on Sharpsburg Pike near Taylors Landing Road around 7 a.m. when the motorcycle hit a deer. Maryland State Police said Deangelis died at the scene of the crash.

Part of Sharpsburg Pike was closed for a time. Shortly before 10 a.m., MSP said it still was looking into the incident.