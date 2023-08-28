WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Shawn Hall was known to his friends and family as a man of God who made it his mission to help others. His kindness was taken for granted after trying to help the man who has now been arrested for his death.

The West Virginia native was passionate about serving the community and found a special calling working with inmates through his church in Hagerstown.

“When he and I would talk, he was always just very compassionate and he just always felt very strongly to be able to connect with the inmates, as far as being there to help them through many things and different types of religion,” Hall’s sister Sherry Maston said. “He was responsible for services and different things in the prison system.”

It was through his prison ministry that Hall met Boisey Neal. The two had planned to go into business together eventually. Over time, however, Hall’s sister said she grew suspicious about Neal.

“We never once met this person, never once met him face to face,” Maston said. “He kept working through the people in the house, we would leave he would show up and neighbors would see him come and go.”

According to Prince George’s County police, Hall’s remains were found last week in Upper Marlboro. He was reported missing in Hagerstown in late May. Neal is charged with first- and second-degree murder and is being held without bond.

“He said that he didn’t have a choice, well, you do have a choice,” Maston said. “You do have a choice to do the right thing and my brother didn’t deserve to die the way he did.

Relatives of Hall plan to host a memorial service at a later time to honor his memory.