MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested two men from Hagerstown in connection to a home invasion that took place in September.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said they arrested Denzell Jamare King, 31, on Nov. 1. They arrested Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, on Nov. 3.

Investigators said King and Taylor force their way into a home in the 15400 block of Gallaudet Ave. on around 10 p.m. Sept. 24. A girl was there by herself. She said that one of the men grabbed her, threw her on the bed, and demanded that she call her mother and ask for money.

When the mother answered the phone, the the men demanded money. After they couldn’t find any, King and Taylor supposedly stole a firearm and personal documents and left the home. The girl went to a neighbor’s house to call for help.

Police said King and Taylor face charges of Home Invasion, Robbery, 2nd Degree Assault, Theft, and other related charges. They added that King was at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit on Monday (Nov. 7) where he was being held without bond. Taylor was in the Washington County Detention Center on other charges.