HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone shot a person a number of times, killing that person in the parking lot of an apartment community Friday night.

The Hagerstown Police Department said it happened shortly after 11 p.m. at Stone Ridge Apartments and Townhomes, located at 1400 Haven Road. Officers believe the shooting took place after a verbal argument earlier in the night. Things escalated once the person who died and the accused shooter saw each other in the parking lot.

Police said Saturday that they had several leads and that they know of a vehicle involved in the shooting. They asked anyone with additional information to contact Det. Fleegal of the Criminal Investigation Unit at (301) 790-3700, Ext. 245 or by emailing the detective at afleegal@hagerstownpd.org.