HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hagerstown police are getting more complaints about someone calling and posing as an officer and asking for money over the last couple of weeks.

Police said that the scammers would call people giving a name of a real Hagerstown police officer and say they had missed a court date and were in danger of being arrested.

They tell victims they have to send money to avoid arrest. The scammers are also using an app that shows a real Hagerstown police department number.

“The… most vulnerable in our community, sometimes our elderly, so we just want to make sure that family and friends help get that word out to them that if they’re receiving phone calls, or somebody is requesting money or gift cards for that matter, that they don’t respond to them,” Lieutenant Rebecca Fetchu said.

If you receive a call from the scammers, you’re urged to contact the department’s *non-emergency number