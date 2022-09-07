HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Severe weather challenges swept through Frederick and Washington Counties on Wednesday afternoon.

There were several reports of localized flash flooding and water pushing manhole covers up. Some vehicles were also impeded by high water on the roadways.

One Washington County school bus driver was prepared for the challenge, though.

“Under the underpass, cars were turning around and going up ridge avenue do-not-enter sign way,” said Cheryl Parker. “It was pretty bad. Pretty rough, but I mean, you know. We’ve got a job, the kids are waiting on us, we’ve got to do it, and it’s a safety thing. We know what to do in case anything does go wrong. We’ve been trained very well.”

At Hagerstown City Park, traffic was detoured off of Virginia Avenue. Access to the park was blocked at Memorial Drive.