WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The freezing cold that the Washington County area has experienced over the past few days has caused a bit of a dispute between Washington County and officials with the City of Hagerstown.

While some people feel a plan needs to be worked out to better shelter people during frigid cold weather, others feel the subject is hard to pinpoint.

In the days leading up to Christmas, temperatures in much of western Maryland dropped into the single digits, with wind chills going well below zero. As is typical, several emergency shelters and fire stations were ready to help people in need of shelter.

“We had 49 individuals, but one night we had 46, some people were on pass so we were able to increase our overflow and still land at capacity,” Executive Director of Reach Jeannie Asbury said.

“So, it wasn’t typically much different,” Ashbury continued.

Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller said there needs to be a well-thought-out plan and better efforts in making sure people who need shelter know about it and can access it. The mayor posted on social media.

“Many have been asking for days what the plan is… This is unacceptable… We need to do better,” Keller said.

But according to some Washington County officials, the problem is not the lack of a plan.

“The problem was getting people to come in and stay in and use it,” Washington County Commissioner Derek Harvey said. “That’s unfortunate, but that’s a problem we have with this subset of our community.”

Reach of Washington County was one of the many places offering shelter. They said that although they did end up getting enough volunteers, a plan to get the word out that the shelters are open would help.

“The mission made a plan, reach made a plan, officials reached out to us, so you know that worked. Doesn’t hurt to have a contingency plan,” Asbury said.

“We’ll see what can be worked out at the county executive level and at the city administrator level, to make sure that we’ve got all the bumps ironed out,” Commissioner Harvey said.

Commissioner Harvey says an after-action review is expected to take place to examine the response to the most recent cold blast.