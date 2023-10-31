HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — What started out as a few decorations here and there, quickly grew into an annual show for the neighborhood.

“I was putting stuff out, the neighbors seemed to respond and everybody started kind of cheering it on and thanking me,” Hagerstown resident Aimee Price said. “So then, each year I’ve had it a little bit more and a little bit more – I’ve built some stuff myself.”

This year, Price decided to challenge herself by creating some decorations and effects herself, like making her fog juice and building a life-size coffin. Even her daughter Emerson got in on some of the fun.

“It’s padded inside with lights and everything so she could jump out and scare people this year,” Price explained. “So we built that first and then I built a little mini fence and then I decided to make our fog juice this year.”

“We have a pet graveyard and it’s like all the pets that have passed away and it’s also a bunch of cats because we have a lot of pets,” Emerson Price said.

But what would the price tag look like for something this big?

“Every year it’s easily a couple [thousand dollars] into it,” Price said. “It’s a little bit cheaper now that I have built a lot of it myself.”

But for Price and her daughter, the best part is putting smiles on people’s faces.

“We hope everybody comes by just hope everybody has fun and enjoys it puts a smile on their face,” Price said.