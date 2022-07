SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire & Rescue evaluated several patients during a hazmat investigation at Leisure World at 15100 Interlachen Dr. Greens building #1 on Wednesday morning.

This investigation discovered carbon monoxide levels in the building, according to Pete Piringer, Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.

Firefighters metered upper floors with carbon monoxide readings detected.