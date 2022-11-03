HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hagerstown Community College is one step closer to opening its new workforce training center.

The project was funded by a 5.8 million dollar grant from the economic development administration. According to the HCC president, this is the largest grant awarded to the school.

The center will provide space for all of HCC’s off-campus programs which includes their commercial truck driver program.

“This center means that all children desiring to have skills training, after high school will have the chance to get that training,” Manager of the Bowman Family Foundation, Linda Bowman-Ebersole said.

“It is an opportunity for those of us here today, to ensure that the children in Washington County know as early as possible and as often as possible that their future education or workforce training is not limited to their family’s ability to pay,” Bowman-Ebersole said.

Construction on the center is set to start early next year