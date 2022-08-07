MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Several weeks after election day, DC News Now is still tracking one primary race that hasn’t been called yet: the Montgomery County Executive race. Could that race be heading for a recount?

Nearly three weeks after primary election day, candidates Marc Elrich and David Blair are only 42 votes apart and the Associated Press has deemed this race too close to call.

Incumbent Marc Elrich is currently in the lead. All ballots are expected to be counted by the end of today. Local election officials say Montgomery County has trailed behind the rest of the state while counting ballots due to the high volume of mail-in ballots. The final count has also been delayed due to the Maryland law preventing election workers from counting those ballots until two days after the election. But a recount isn’t out of the question with the numbers so close.

According to Maryland election law, the trailing candidate may request a recount within three days of the certification of the vote. The Associated Press says the current margin of difference is 0.03 percentage points. A recount will not be allowed if that margin grows to more than 5 percent.

In 2018, Elrich beat Blair for the executive seat by just 77 votes.

According to the official Montgomery County Board of Elections Twitter, only 34 ballots remained last night and the results will be calculated today. A spokesperson for Blair told the Washington Post his campaign would decide whether to petition for a recount after all the ballots are counted.