WALDORF, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police is investigating a helicopter crash that took place at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Troopers were investigating the area of Maytide Street and Carthage Court after reports of a helicopter crash.

Occupants of the crashed helicopter said they were surveying power lines when they experienced engine failure. They attempted to land in a pond near the roadway.

Three occupants were transported to hospital with injuries.