FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) – Officials say on Friday two female students at Governor Thomas Johnson High School were involved in a fight in the cafeteria.

That’s when one a 14-year old girl, who is a freshman at the school pulled out a kitchen knife.

Ashley Smith use to attend Governor Thomas Johnson High School. S

She is also a parent of a young child in Frederick County. She believes safety should be a top priority.

“I feel like safety shouldn’t be a problem. You should be able to go to school and just learn. You shouldn’t have to be worrying about people fighting or people pulling out guns and knives,” said Smith.

No one was hurt in the incident. The girl has since been arrested.

This is an on-going investigation. The student is currently being held at the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center facing multiple charges including:

• 1st-degree assault,

• 2nd-degree assault,

• Resisting arrest,

• Disturbing school operations,

• Affray,

• Dangerous weapon on school property,

• Reckless endangerment