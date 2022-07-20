HAGERSTOWN, Md. (Stacker) — The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

#50. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $46,420

– #236 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,690

– Employment: 397,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($72,500)

— Anchorage, AK ($71,840)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($71,250)

#49. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $46,440

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– Employment: 1,063,110

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($57,830)

— Boulder, CO ($56,520)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,930)

#48. Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $46,500

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,860

– Employment: 188,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($64,510)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($64,140)

— Decatur, IL ($60,740)

#47. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $46,870

– #130 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,580

– Employment: 549,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($88,150)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($80,420)

— Odessa, TX ($70,950)

#46. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $47,100

– #281 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)

#45. Farm equipment mechanics and service technicians

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $47,220

– #114 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,350

– Employment: 35,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($61,910)

— Bellingham, WA ($61,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,760)

#44. Court, municipal, and license clerks

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $47,900

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,490

– Employment: 156,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($66,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($62,040)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($60,730)

#43. Light truck drivers

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $47,920

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,050

– Employment: 929,470

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($51,560)

— Waterbury, CT ($50,100)

#42. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $48,120

– #329 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($67,770)

#41. Payroll and timekeeping clerks

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $48,360

– #143 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,290

– Employment: 133,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($66,600)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,240)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($60,930)

#40. Correctional officers and jailers

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $48,590

– #143 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 890

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– Employment: 405,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,580)

— Salinas, CA ($89,100)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,260)

#39. Sheet metal workers

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $48,630

– #222 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)

#38. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $50,070

– #273 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)

#37. Meter readers, utilities

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $50,210

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,160

– Employment: 26,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,530)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($67,510)

#36. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $50,990

– #193 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)

#35. Security and fire alarm systems installers

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $51,370

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,150

– Employment: 68,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Eugene, OR ($70,940)

— Salem, OR ($68,640)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($68,520)

#34. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $51,430

– #181 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,040

– Employment: 103,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($76,040)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)

#33. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $51,670

– #145 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)

— Decatur, IL ($92,670)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)

#32. Machinists

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $51,950

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,800

– Employment: 360,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($76,230)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($71,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,300)

#31. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $53,140

– #280 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

#30. Postal service mail carriers

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $53,310

– #323 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($57,160)

— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

#29. Chefs and head cooks

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $53,630

– #183 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)

— Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)

#28. Industrial machinery mechanics

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $53,940

– #370 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#27. Postal service clerks

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $54,440

– #104 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)

— Florence, SC ($59,360)

— Monroe, MI ($59,320)

#26. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $55,530

– #300 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#25. Maintenance workers, machinery

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $55,850

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($77,890)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($77,690)

— Savannah, GA ($76,260)

#24. Crane and tower operators

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $56,220

– #120 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)

— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)

#23. Electricians

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $56,250

– #260 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

#22. Food service managers

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $56,450

– #324 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#21. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $56,860

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

#20. Insurance sales agents

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $59,530

– #265 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#19. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $59,610

– #221 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)

#18. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $59,660

– #308 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#17. Real estate sales agents

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $60,460

– #121 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– Employment: 168,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($100,060)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)

#16. Construction and building inspectors

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $60,990

– #167 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#15. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $62,310

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)

#14. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $62,820

– #114 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#13. Advertising sales agents

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $63,330

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)

#12. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $64,690

– #362 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#11. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $67,190

– #177 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)

#10. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $70,510

– #154 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#9. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $70,600

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)

— Salinas, CA ($88,050)

#8. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $70,860

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)

#7. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $71,260

– #221 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#6. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $75,530

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)

#5. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $78,370

– #186 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)

#4. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $78,660

– #248 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#3. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $89,540

– #189 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $94,370

– #227 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#1. Detectives and criminal investigators

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– Annual mean salary: $110,860

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)