HAGERSTOWN, Md. (Stacker) — The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.
Pixabay
#50. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $46,420
– #236 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $46,690
– Employment: 397,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($72,500)
— Anchorage, AK ($71,840)
— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($71,250)
Rob Kim // Getty Images
#49. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $46,440
– #163 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,160
National
– Annual mean salary: $47,300
– Employment: 1,063,110
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($57,830)
— Boulder, CO ($56,520)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,930)
U.S. Customs and Border Protection // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $46,500
– #141 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $44,860
– Employment: 188,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($64,510)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($64,140)
— Decatur, IL ($60,740)
Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock
#47. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $46,870
– #130 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $44,580
– Employment: 549,200
– Metros with highest average pay:
— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($88,150)
— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($80,420)
— Odessa, TX ($70,950)
Avatar_023 // Shutterstock
#46. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $47,100
– #281 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,890
– Employment: 119,380
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)
Canva
#45. Farm equipment mechanics and service technicians
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $47,220
– #114 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $45,350
– Employment: 35,720
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($61,910)
— Bellingham, WA ($61,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,760)
Lee Charlie // Shutterstock
#44. Court, municipal, and license clerks
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $47,900
– #90 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $43,490
– Employment: 156,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($66,520)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($62,040)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($60,730)
nullplus // Shutterstock
#43. Light truck drivers
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $47,920
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,370
National
– Annual mean salary: $41,050
– Employment: 929,470
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,860)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($51,560)
— Waterbury, CT ($50,100)
G-Stock Studio // Shutterstock
#42. Production, planning, and expediting clerks
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $48,120
– #329 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,000
– Employment: 362,090
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)
— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($67,770)
Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock
#41. Payroll and timekeeping clerks
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $48,360
– #143 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $48,290
– Employment: 133,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($66,600)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,240)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($60,930)
Bigflick // Shutterstock
#40. Correctional officers and jailers
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $48,590
– #143 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 890
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,340
– Employment: 405,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,580)
— Salinas, CA ($89,100)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,260)
Vera Larina // Shutterstock
#39. Sheet metal workers
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $48,630
– #222 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,320
– Employment: 128,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)
Canva
#38. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $50,070
– #273 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,280
– Employment: 402,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)
Pixabay
#37. Meter readers, utilities
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $50,210
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $46,160
– Employment: 26,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,040)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,530)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($67,510)
Kot500 // Shutterstock
#36. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $50,990
– #193 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,090
– Employment: 253,010
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)
GolF2532 // Shutterstock
#35. Security and fire alarm systems installers
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $51,370
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,150
– Employment: 68,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Eugene, OR ($70,940)
— Salem, OR ($68,640)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($68,520)
Loveischiangrai // Shutterstock
#34. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $51,430
– #181 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,040
– Employment: 103,730
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Madera, CA ($76,040)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)
John Leung // Shutterstock
#33. Brickmasons and blockmasons
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $51,670
– #145 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,420
– Employment: 59,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)
— Decatur, IL ($92,670)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)
London Metropolitan Archives/Heritage Images // Getty Images
#32. Machinists
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $51,950
– #85 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $47,800
– Employment: 360,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($76,230)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($71,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,300)
Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock
#31. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $53,140
– #280 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,100
– Employment: 417,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)
Erin Deleon // Shutterstock
#30. Postal service mail carriers
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $53,310
– #323 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,180
– Employment: 333,570
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($57,160)
— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)
DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock
#29. Chefs and head cooks
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $53,630
– #183 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,740
– Employment: 101,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)
— Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)
SritanaN // Shutterstock
#28. Industrial machinery mechanics
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $53,940
– #370 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,350
– Employment: 385,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)
— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)
— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)
rlat // Shutterstock
#27. Postal service clerks
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $54,440
– #104 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,200
– Employment: 86,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)
— Florence, SC ($59,360)
— Monroe, MI ($59,320)
GaudiLab // Shutterstock
#26. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $55,530
– #300 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 980
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,010
– Employment: 1,427,260
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
Pxhere
#25. Maintenance workers, machinery
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $55,850
– #78 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,960
– Employment: 65,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($77,890)
— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($77,690)
— Savannah, GA ($76,260)
Unsplash
#24. Crane and tower operators
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $56,220
– #120 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,010
– Employment: 44,060
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)
— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
#23. Electricians
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $56,250
– #260 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,550
– Employment: 656,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)
Paolo Bona // Shutterstock
#22. Food service managers
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $56,450
– #324 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,000
– Employment: 197,010
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
welcomia // Shutterstock
#21. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $56,860
– #137 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,000
– Employment: 147,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#20. Insurance sales agents
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $59,530
– #265 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,100
– Employment: 409,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock
#19. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $59,610
– #221 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,210
– Employment: 219,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)
Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images
#18. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $59,660
– #308 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 580
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,490
– Employment: 977,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
— Boulder, CO ($101,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
goodluz // Shutterstock
#17. Real estate sales agents
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $60,460
– #121 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,990
– Employment: 168,740
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Midland, TX ($100,060)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)
— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)
Canva
#16. Construction and building inspectors
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $60,990
– #167 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,470
– Employment: 113,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($121,510)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock
#15. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $62,310
– #112 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,600
– Employment: 53,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#14. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $62,820
– #114 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,230
– Employment: 503,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#13. Advertising sales agents
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $63,330
– #53 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,040
– Employment: 110,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)
sculpies // Shutterstock
#12. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $64,690
– #362 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,990
– Employment: 614,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock
#11. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $67,190
– #177 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,800
– Employment: 599,900
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)
Stock Rocket // Shutterstock
#10. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $70,510
– #154 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 520
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,500
– Employment: 1,278,670
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
— Napa, CA ($92,620)
Kitawit Jitaton // Shutterstock
#9. Telecommunications line installers and repairers
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $70,600
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,860
– Employment: 122,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)
— Salinas, CA ($88,050)
Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock
#8. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $70,860
– #92 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,400
– Employment: 50,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)
4 PM production // Shutterstock
#7. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $71,260
– #221 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,100
– Employment: 475,000
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#6. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $75,530
– #77 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,650
– Employment: 287,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)
Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock
#5. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $78,370
– #186 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $74,410
– Employment: 114,930
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)
g-stockstudio // Shutterstock
#4. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $78,660
– #248 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,120
– Employment: 240,290
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
Canva
#3. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $89,540
– #189 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,180
– Employment: 122,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $94,370
– #227 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,100
– Employment: 132,210
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
Prath // Shutterstock
#1. Detectives and criminal investigators
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
– Annual mean salary: $110,860
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,300
– Employment: 105,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
Stacker contributed to this report.