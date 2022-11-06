FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland State Police helicopter crew was near the summit of Sugarloaf Mountain Saturday after it received a report about an injured hiker.

MSP received the call around 2:30 p.m. The hiker had some kind of medical issue, and reaching the hiker on the ground, then taking the hiker for treatment, would have taken about an hour. That’s why the aerial rescue was the best option.

The crew of Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 3, based in Frederick, Md., launched, while ground crews were able to make it to the hiker.

Pilots moved into position 84 feet above the rescuers and hiker. A rescue device and a trooper/rescue technician were lowered. The rescuers loaded the hiker into the device. The crew hoisted the hiker and the technician up, and pilots flew the hiker to the hospital.

The operation involved coordination of first responders from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Frederick County Department of Fire/Rescue Services, Carroll Manor Volunteer Fire Department and the advanced life support providers/rescuers from the Montgomery County Fire Department.