ABERDEEN, Md. (DC News Now) — Freedom House played a key role during the Civil Rights Movement during the 1960’s. It faces an uncertain future as the home could be in foreclosure by the end of the month.

“It would be extremely difficult because it’s Civil Rights history, American history,” said Janice Grant, who owns Freedom House.

She said the Freedom Riders gathered with Grant and her family to discuss plans to register Black voters.

“It was important because they were American citizens who should have had the right to vote but were not permitted when they did,” Grant said.

The Freedom Riders slept on their bus because local churches would not permit them to meet in their buildings, according to Grant.

She drove herself to the South, and quickly saw the dangers that awaited her and the others.

“Every night, a man from Mississippi would stand out with a gun to protect us,” she said.

She stayed at Tougaloo College, Mississippi’s capital city of Jackson. She did not escape the violence.

“I came home with a bullet hole in the rocket panel of my car,” Grant said. “But I did. I outran the Klan [Ku Klux Klan]. Can you imagine that?”

While Grant survived, not all the Freedom Riders made it out of Mississippi alive.

Mickey Schwerner, James Chaney and Andrew Goodman were killed by the Klan, including several law enforcement officers, on June 21, 1964, shortly after they left the Neshoba County Jail in Philadelphia, Miss. The arrests happened while they drove back to Meridian, Miss. after they left Mt. Zion Methodist Church, a Black church that had been firebombed five days earlier.

“We were to call in at four o’clock every day to let them know we were safe,” Grant said. “So when Mickey and Andy and Jimmy did not call in, we knew something was wrong.”

The FBI found the bodies buried at an earthen dam on Aug. 4, 1964, 44 days later. A tip from an informant inside the Klan led agents to the site. An investigation revealed the killers shot Schwerner first, then Goodman and then Meridian.

“They don’t tell you that they chained Jimmy and beat him with chains,” Grant said.

The murders spurred the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Grant moved out of Freedom House, and moved next door with her husband, shortly after she returned from Mississippi. The home essentially remained empty since then.

She said squatters brought many things into Freedom House this past year and had not been paying rent.

“I had no revenue to be able to pay, and that’s how it got in jeopardy,” Grant said.

To be able to keep the house, Grant said she will need $50,000 to pay the bank and back taxes.

Though Grant has her supporters, including the president of the Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center.

“A lot is not known about the Freedom Riders,” said Patricia Cole, who is helping to raise money to save Freedom House. “So I think the home can be used in many ways as a place in which people can learn and fully understand the struggles that, occurred during that time.”

Cole would like to see Freedom House renovated. However, the first step is saving it from foreclosure. They have until July 28 to sort it out.