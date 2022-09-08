HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — People looking for the right furniture, pillows, kitchenware, seasonal décor, and more for their homes will have a new destination to shop soon.

HomeGoods said it would open a store in Centre at Hagerstown on Sept. 22.

In addition to providing a place for people in the Hagerstown area to shop, the company said it was presenting a $10,000 donation to Children in Need Washington County, which has a mission is to provide children living at or below the federally recognized poverty level essential items and educational supplies to ensure their success in school.

The location in Hagerstown should employee around 65 people.

HomeGoods, which is part of the same company that owns chains including TJMaxx, Marshalls, and Homesense, offers a variety of items for pretty much every room in a home.

The stores grand opening takes place from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 22. The address is 7656 Garland Groh Blvd., Hagerstown.