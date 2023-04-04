BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Firefighters in Baltimore County responded to a large brush fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials first tweeted about the fire at 3:39 p.m. Firefighters responded to Deer Park Road in Owings Mills for a fire in Soldiers Delight Park. About two hours later, officials said that the fire had spread rapidly.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said that as of 5:39 p.m., the fire had reached the equivalent of an eight-alarm fire. An official said that the situation was unprecedented in the area.

The fire department said that there were heavy smoke conditions in the Northwest area. In a Facebook post at 5:46 p.m., the Baltimore County Fire Department said that 29 homes had been evacuated. Officials said that the site for people to go was Franklin High School.

The fire department asked everyone to avoid the area.

Officials said that no injuries were reported as of 5:46 p.m. The fire was reported to be 40% contained at that time as well.

Officials said that the fire was burning in a non-hydrant area (an area without hydrants), which complicated the response.

The Maryland National Guard had a helicopter at the scene to help drop water on the fire.