GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and EMS have controlled a fire that displaced three occupants in the early hours of Christmas morning.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call at 18900 Glendower Road, finding the 2-story home actively burning.

The occupants discovered the fire in a second-floor bedroom and attempted to fight it themselves before exiting the residence and calling authorities.

All occupants got out safely, however, the damages are estimated to be upwards of $175k.

Investigators have determined that a wood frame surrounding a metal chimney pipe caught fire and spread throughout the structure.