FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Heat and humidity can be stifling, especially when you’re suited up to put out fires.

Staying hydrated is a must for firefighters anytime, but particularly during the summer months, and New Market District Volunteer Fire Company put out the call to help its crews keep the water for themselves flowing.

The fire company posted on its Facebook page:

Are you looking for a way to help us out but maybe you don’t have time to join up as a volunteer? Or maybe you and your neighbors want to give back in some way? Here’s how you can help! We need water and lots of it. Our firefighters go through many cases of water a year on incident scenes, during training, and other occasions while serving our community. You can help us by dropping off a new case of bottled water at the firehouse or by organizing a neighborhood collection. Please give us a hand. Thank you for your continued support.

If you’re able to help out the firefighters with some water, the firehouse is located at 76 W. Main St, New Market, Md.