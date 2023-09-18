The gun retrieved from the 17-year-old student at Oakland Mills High School.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Howard County police have charged a 17-year-old student with bringing a handgun into Oakland Mills High School Monday.

A parent of another student reported to the school that the boy sent a threat to her son in a private message overnight.

When the suspect arrived at school, he was immediately taken to the office and administrators searched his bag, finding a loaded weapon.

The school resource officer took the student into custody. No one else was threatened and no one was injured.

Police encourage anyone who sees something concerning or threatening to contact authorities immediately.