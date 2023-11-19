LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — The Howard County Police Department (HCPD) is investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. when a Hyundai Tucson was headed west on Gorman Road near Murray Hill Road. That’s when the driver hit a pedestrian crossing the road.

That same pedestrian was then hit a second time by a 2018 Honda Civic that was driving behind the Hyundai.

The pedestrian was a 17-year-old. He died there. Both the drivers were not hurt and stayed at the scene of the incident.

HCPD was still investigating the crash.