The Rehoboth Beach Police Department said Richard A. Boateng, 31, of Savage, Md. last was seen in the ocean surf near Rehoboth Avenue.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (DC News Now) — Police said the search for a missing swimmer from Maryland ended Monday after crews found him dead on a beach.

Crews began looking for Richard A. Boateng, 31, of Savage, Md. on Sunday. The man from Howard County last was seen in the water off of Rehoboth Beach near Rehoboth Avenue around 5:45 p.m.

The Rehoboth Beach Police Department (RBPD) said its members, along with members of the Delaware State Parks Enforcement Division, and the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department received word of a body in the surf in the North Shores community in the area of Ocean Drive and Farview Road shortly before 6 a.m. Monday. Crews arrived and identified the body, which had reached the beach, as that of Boateng.