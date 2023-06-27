HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A former Laurel police chief received eight life sentences and 75 years in prison Tuesday for a number of arsons that took place from 2017 to 2018.

Prosecutors said David Crawford was responsible for the cases in Howard County as well as eight others in Frederick, Charles, Montgomery, Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties. They spanned a time frame from 2011 to 2020. Crawford targeted homes, cars and garages of people that he knew. He was arrested on March 3, 2021.

A jury in Howard County found Crawford guilty of eight counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree arson and one count of first-degree malicious burning on March 9, 2023.

The Office of the State’s Attorney for Howard County detailed the circumstances of two fires in 2017 in which families were in their homes when Crawford set fires to the homes. The first took place on June 23, 2017, around 4:20 a.m. in Elkridge, and the second took place on Dec. 9, 2017, around 3:15 a.m. in Ellicott City.

In the first arson case, three adults and two children were asleep at the time of the fire. In the second, two adults and a child were home.

Officials said that Crawford’s victims included two relatives, a neighbor, two of his former doctors, a former Laurel city official and three former officers, including another former Laurel police chief.

After a fire in 2020, investigators found that Crawford had previous disagreements with multiple victims.

Surveillance cameras caught Crawford starting fires with gasoline in several of the cases in Maryland.

Officials searched his home in January of 2021 and found evidence that included a list of targets that were known victims.

Crawford retired as Laurel police chief in 2010. He was a part of the Prince George’s County Police Department for more than 20 years.