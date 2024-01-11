Editor’s Note — This story contains quotations of the threats that the person is accused of making. The nature of them may be uncomfortable for some people. We advise discretion in reading.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A federal judge sentenced a Maryland man for making death threats against an LGBTQI+ advocacy group and lawmakers Thursday.

The judge gave Adam Nettina, 34, of West Friendship, two years in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

Prosecutors said Nettina called the LGBTQI+ advocacy group, along with Virginia and Maryland lawmakers who supported transgender people, threatening violence against them.

“You have the right to your own opinions, but you don’t have the right to threaten the lives of those who disagree with you. As this case demonstrates, free speech does not include violent threats against others,” said United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron in a news release. “We’ll continue prosecuting these threats to the fullest extent of the law.”

On March 28, 2023, an advocacy organization received threatening voicemails from Nettina about a mass shooting at a school in Nashville, Tenn. that took place on March 27, 2023. Police identified the shooter in that case as a member of the transgender community.

In his voicemails, Nettina made many threats.

“We’ll cut your throats. We’ll put a bullet in your head…You’re going to kill us? We’re going to kill you 10 times more in full,” he said.

Prosecutors said Nettina admitted he knew the voicemails would be perceived as a threat and that he intentionally chose that advocacy group to target because of “the actual and perceived gender, gender identity, and sexual orientation” of those who worked there or were assisted by the group.

Another threat occurred when a Maryland state delegate posted a message honoring Trans Day of Visibility on social media. Nettina responded to it, saying that he had “begun the formal process of getting you excommunicated” from the Catholic Church.

When the delegate was reelected on Nov. 8, 2022, Nettina sent the lawmaker a message and called the delegate a “baby killing terrorist,” saying to “Enjoy hell” because the lawmaker would be “going sooner than you think.”

Court documents said that on Oct. 13, 2022, there was an online news story featuring an interview with a Virginia state delegate who advocated for preventing the abuse of transgender children. Two days after the story was published, Nettina sent a threatening email to the lawmaker.

“You are a terrorist. You deserve to be shot and hung in the streets. You want to come after people? Let’s go bi*ch,” his email read.

According to the release, Nettina threatened the delegate and her campaign staff because the delegate had expressed support for the LGBTQI+ community.