HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Howard County police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Greyhound bus and a Buick on Maryland Route 32.

Officers say at around 3:24 a.m. a bus carrying 38 passengers collided with a Buick Enclave that was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Route 32.

The driver of the Buick died on the scene.

The driver of the Greyhound along with 17 of its passengers were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound Route 32 was closed while police investigated the incident. As of 8:30 a.m., all lanes were reopened.

A spokesman for Greyhound gave the following statement to DC News Now regarding the incident: “Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time. We are working closely with local authorities.”