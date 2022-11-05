BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Nearly 300 people took over Fairwood Park in Bowie on Saturday morning to hop on their bikes and ride for miles to bring awareness to domestic violence victims and survivors.

The event was hosted by Prince George’s County State Attorney Aisha Braveboy. It was the 3rd annual “Purple Bicycle Ride”

“[Riding a bike] represents freedom. It represents having control over your life and it represents joy. So that’s why we chose bike riding to really talk about how our communities coming together to eradicate domestic violence,” said Braveboy.

There was food, yoga, music, and several resources including the county’s Family Justice Center, and the sheriff’s office.

Many participants say the event was a great way to shed light on a topic many people don’t talk about.

“When I think about people who are suffering from domestic violence like they said today, it can happen to anyone. It can happen to someone in your family or a friend so I support this great cause,” said participant Terri Miller.

Under Braveboy’s administration, they’ve reduced intimate partner homicides by nearly 42%.

“We are intentional about addressing this issue,” she said.

They’re hoping next year’s bike ride is bigger and better.