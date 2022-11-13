BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Nearly 500 people woke up early Saturday morning and ran for miles in support of Veterans Day for the 3rd annual Green Bowie 5K Veterans Race.

“I didn’t run, I power walked. It was wonderful, nice trail and everything with beautiful weather,” said participant Joslyn Marshall.

This was the first time they hosted the event since the pandemic. This year, participants also got the chance to donate items that will be shipped off to active military members.

“I’m supporting all the veterans, and I’m supporting my dad,” said Marshall. “I just feel the love and support out here, we’re out here to have fun and just celebrate in this lovely weather.”

Organizers said this event was a chance to unite the community and show appreciation to those who have sacrificed for our country.

“That’s the best part it’s the veterans, it’s the families, it’s not just about one thing or the other. It’s about everybody supporting each other. It’s a sense of community which one thing we pride ourselves on in being here in Bowie,” said Ashley Gibbs, volunteer coordinator for the Green Bowie Veterans Bowie.

Their goal for next year to have more than 1,000 participants.